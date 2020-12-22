ISLAND FALLS – David O’Connor, 76, died Dec. 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 21, 1944 in Millinocket to Edward O’Connor and Gertrude (Bradley) O’Connor.After his father’s death at the age of 10, David spent the remainder of his childhood in Brooklyn, N.Y. His love of Maine drew him back home and to the University of Maine at Orono, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.David worked in education for years as a guidance counselor in the Katahdin region. In addition, he wrote several books, hunted and fished North America including Alaska and the Yukon, winning many awards for his writing and photography. Stories of his travels are legendary and often repeated by his children, grandchildren, and their friends. David’s great passion was the Maine outdoors, from bird hunting in the fall to his annual family trip to the Allagash Wilderness Waterway with friends and family. He passed on his love of being in nature to his children and grandchildren, who honor this legacy every chance they get. He was an avid gardener, planting massive gardens every summer that supplied him and wife Nancy with fruits and vegetables year-round. David and Nancy retired early to continue their travels throughout the country and Canada, camping and exploring wilderness areas. In the past few years, they settled into “Camp Florida” in Lake Wales, Fla., enjoying fishing many bass lakes in that area.He is survived by his wife of 35 years Nancy O’Connor of Island Falls; his two children, Karen and husband Brent Rockwell of Island Falls and Sean O’Connor and wife Roberta of Salem, Mass.; grandchildren Eric Rockwell of Gainesville, Fla. and his significant other Kaitlin Thorp, Cory Rockwell of Mapleton, Maine and his significant other Cheyenne Unterreiner, and Maya O’Connor and Benjamin O’Connor of Salem, Mass. David is also survived by his sisters Susan O’Connor, of Bangor and Anne Marston and her husband Ervin of Bangor; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. David is predeceased by his brother John O’Connor; and his grandson Kevin Michael Rockwell.Private burial will be in the spring. To leave condolences and share memories please visit bowersfuneral.com

Guest Book