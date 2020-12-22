FARMINGDALE – Douglas J. Seavey, 101, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home in Farmingdale. He was born April 2, 1919, the son of Perley and Estelle (McKay) Seavey.

Doug was educated in Gardiner schools. He worked for the State of Maine for most of his life, retiring as a Branding Law Inspector.

Doug lived in Corinna and in Gardiner for many years. He was an ardent fisherman, with favorite fishing spots in Penobscot County and around the Gardiner area. He enjoyed all sports, especially the NFL teams. He loved going to horse races, and enjoyed following racehorses of his friends, notably Rosey Cloutier and Tony and Wanda Dearborn. When he could no longer attend the races, he would send along $2.00 to bet on his favorite numbers in the double.

Doug was a member of the Masons, and he held the Boston Post Cane in Farmingdale. He was well-liked by all who met him, and will be remembered as a very kind and giving person.

Doug was predeceased in 1995 by his wife of 60 years, Mildred (Campbell) Seavey; their infant daughter, Sandra Barbara; and two sisters, Maxine Sepanek and Frances Caston. He is survived by two sons, Donald Seavey (and partner, Patty Wright) of Newport, Maine and Richard Seavey of Farmingdale; a granddaughter, Sandra (and husband, Bill) Fletcher; a grandson, Christopher Seavey (and partner, Kayla) of Fairfield; several great-grandchildren; in-laws; cousins; and extended family.

Services will announced a later date, to be held in the spring.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

