FARMINGDALE – Loring Frank “Bud” Smith, 94, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was one of 12 children born to Loring Russell and Anna Giroux Smith.

Bud moved to Farmingdale in 1956 in the home he built. He was on several committees in town including plumbing inspector, monument committee, and historical society, and was a 50 year member of the Farmingdale fire department, which he loved.

In his early years he was a boy scout leader and loved going to Dixmont to hunt with his friends.

After going to school, he was called into the Navy, twice, in 1948 in WWII and 1951 in Korea.

He graduated from Cony High School in 1944, Colburn College in 1948, and attended the University of Maine. He worked at F.N. Boston, Gardiner Oil, and retired from the State of Maine DOT Garage. He was a Mason at Hermon Lodge no. 0032 in Litchfield and belonged to the Penney Memorial United Baptist Church in Augusta.

Bud loved to sing and would burst into song anytime. Many saw him walking wearing his orange hat.

He married Barbara Collins on Dec. 2, 1950 recently celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Bud was the last of his brothers and sisters, Mary Eugley, Doreen Austin, Eula Patterson, Margaret Shea, Pearl Tregembo, Ola Anthony, Nancy York, Annie Downs, and Richard, John and Tom Smith.

He is survived by his wife; five children, Joyce Farren and her husband Roger, Carol Rogers, Bob and his companion Mary Lou Miller, Steve and his wife Amy, and Larry and his wife Linda; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and have no public services. He will be buried in the Maine Avenue Cemetery, Farmingdale in the spring.

