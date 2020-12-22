AUGUSTA – Richard “Popeye” Comeau, 80, passed away unexpectantly on Dec. 14th at home. Dick was born on August 7, 1940 in Augusta to the late Richard J. Comeau and Irene Laliberte Comeau. He was raised and lived in Augusta his entire life.

Dick was a communicant of St Augustine Church of St. Micheal’s Parish.

Dick was a Mainer that enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman.

Many stories passed through the house on hunting and fishing travels in Maine, Florida and Canada with his good buddies. Many of the stories included the Laliberte clan. Popeye cherished spending time with his many friends and family. The garage was always full with visitors that were passing through Western Avenue. Motorcycles and boats were always a passion for him. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Calumet Club.

Dick always used the excuse he didn’t have much education BUT, he was much brighter than the rest of us. He could figure out just about anything. His passion for precision had everything that he owed immaculate and in the correct place. Dick will be sorely missed by the family and friends.

Dick worked 32 years for the State of Maine as a carpenter and painter. We can’t believe there was a more dedicated worker in the State. Upon retirement from the State, he worked for Charlies Motor Mall for 13 years.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; daughter Gloria Weeks; and brother-in-law Richard R Breton. He is survived by his partner of 40 years Donna Hunt, loving sister Joan (Comeau) Breton; grandson Nathan Weeks; son-in-law David Weeks; ex-wife Harriett Schmidt and husband David; stepchildren Bruce Hunt and wife Tanya, Terri Mason and husband Gerald, and Tammy McDonald and husband Ron; and several cousins; Dick’s stepgrandchildren Katie Berube, Kasie Carey, Kellie Padgett, Nathan Mason, Marc McDonald, Amber Miller, Tyler Hunt; and several great- grandchildren that he enjoyed spending time with.

Per Dick’s wishes, there will be a private burial for family only in Holy Family Cemetery at a later date. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, Waterville.

Those that would like to make a donation on Dicks behalf can make a donation to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Ln.

Augusta, ME 04330

