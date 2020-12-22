Out of the Blue Livestream Series with Ben Cosgrove is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Cosgrove is a traveling composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist from New England. He travels constantly all over the country, performing a unique variety of original instrumental music that explores themes of landscape, geography, and environment and straddles a line between folk and classical music.
He has toured, recorded and collaborated with a long list of artists that includes The Ghost of Paul Revere, Max Garcia Conover, Joel Thetford, Caroline Cotter, Connor Garvey, and more, and he has served as artist-in-residence at institutions like Acadia National Park, White Mountain National Forest, the New England Trail, Isle Royale National Park, Harvard University, and the Schmidt Ocean Institute. I If you’re enjoying the music and wondering how to support this livestream, direct donations to our Paypal.
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
