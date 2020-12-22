Cosgrove is a traveling composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist from New England. He travels constantly all over the country, performing a unique variety of original instrumental music that explores themes of landscape, geography, and environment and straddles a line between folk and classical music.

He has toured, recorded and collaborated with a long list of artists that includes The Ghost of Paul Revere, Max Garcia Conover, Joel Thetford, Caroline Cotter, Connor Garvey, and more, and he has served as artist-in-residence at institutions like Acadia National Park, White Mountain National Forest, the New England Trail, Isle Royale National Park, Harvard University, and the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

For more information, visit portcityblue.com.