YouTube star Emma Chamberlain has been hanging around Portland’s Old Port this week, drawing the attention – and cellphone cameras – of her young fans.
The 19-year-old internet personality, who was on the Time Magazine 100 Next list of rising stars in 2019 (alongside the likes of presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and Olympian Aly Raisman), was seen with rumored boyfriend, Cape Elizabeth native Tucker Pillsbury, also known as the pop singer Role Model, according to Instagram posts.
Chamberlain, who lives in California, has more than 9 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 11 million followers on Instagram. Much of her YouTube content centers on fashion, beauty and cooking tips with a tongue-in-cheek, comedic approach.
View this post on Instagram
An Instagram fan page, called emmachamberlainsupdates, showed photos of a masked Chamberlain posing with fans on sidewalks throughout the Old Port, and on Wednesday morning, Chamberlain posted a selfie with the words “26 degrees” in her Instagram story.
