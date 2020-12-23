On Dec. 4, 2015, comedian Bill Murray, who as everybody knows loves to imagine he’s a salon singer, got his favorite director, Sofia Coppola, and writer Mitch Glazer together and put on a show.

Well, sort of.

I watched this during Christmas week of 2015 while consuming a very large glass of fortified egg nog and breaking ornaments. I do remember laughing a lot and being very surprised that Maya Rudolph (now enjoying a comeback as Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live) could sing blues so well.

In the film, she belts out “Baby Please Come Home” in a fur jacket. It’s called a show-stopper.

Reviewing it this week, it may have been the egg nog that made it look and sound so good. But despite its corny plot and comically confused numbers, it’s still good old Bill Murray, and wisely, Sofia Coppola loads the screen with a New Year’s Eve party of wonderful stars.

The plot is, in a very Murray way, uncomplicated, loose, sometimes funny and packed with stars to hold him up.

The plot: Bill has planned a live Christmas special to open on Christmas Eve in the famous Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel, one of the best show bars in Manhattan. It used to be the home bar of songster Bobby Short.

It opens with Bill, wearing part of a tuxedo and a reindeer hat, crooning, while pianist and band leader Paul Shaffer (Late Night with David Letterman) accompanies him on a mournful blues number. Bill is tearing out what’s left of his hair, because Manhattan is being swallowed in a major blizzard, tying up traffic, airlines and buses, and closing down the city. (It’s happening again this week.)

Despondent and full of gin, Murray covers his face with a pillow, and says he’s canceling the event. But wouldn’t you know, his friends Liz (Amy Poehler) and Beverly (Julie White) talk him out of it and drag him down to the bar.

Trying to escape into the blizzard, he runs into comic Chris Rock and muscles him into performing “Do You Hear What I Hear” after which Rock escapes through the kitchen.

Just let me tell you what you’re going to see. Bill drags a quartet of frightened chefs and the evening’s entire lineup of food out of the kitchen to give us the chefs singing “Alone on Christmas Day.”

Then he pulls a despondent bridegroom (Jason Schwartzman) from the bar, and his bride (Rashida Jones) whose wedding was shut down by the storm, into the act.

While a glittery mishmash of chefs and patrons do a big number, Murray swallows glass after glass of colored liquid and passes out.

Here’s where it goes all Vincent Minnelli on us.

Murray awakens to find himself atop a snow-white Yamaha grand piano on an MGM sound stage, complete with Broadway costumes, sparkling drapes and George Clooney. Yes, that George Clooney, and Miley Cyrus — yes, that Miley Cyrus — in a short Santa red dress.

This provides, for our entertainment, a rousing “Sleigh Ride Together” belted out by Murray and Cyrus.

After a lot of dance numbers, we get another surprise as Cyrus, in a smoky blue light, sings a touching “Silent Night.” If you look closely, you can see tears in Bill’s eyes.

Where else can you go on Christmas Eve to see Rashida Jones in a white wedding gown, George Clooney mixing martinis atop a white Yamaha piano, and Miley singing a soft “Silent Night?”

“Singing in the Rain” it ain’t, but if you love Bill Murray, even when he croons, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, you can’t go to bed sad — smashed maybe, but not sad.

Merry Christmas and remember, “A Very Murray Christmas” streams on Netflix just for you.

J.P. Devine of Waterville is a former stage and screen actor.



