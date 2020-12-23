Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other members of the coaching staff weren’t on the field when the team resumed practice Wednesday.

Bevell says he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the coaches affected by contact tracing.

The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because two people within the organization tested positive. The team says no one else had tested positive as of Wednesday morning. The team practiced outdoors on Wednesday.

Detroit is scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win at Ford Field.

Bevell says he is “super frustrated,” in part because he spent his 20th anniversary away from his wife because he was quarantined Tuesday at a hotel. Bevell says he and the affected coaches will likely have to remain quarantined at the hotel through Christmas.

Along with the COVID positives, a league source told the Detroit Free Press late Tuesday that one Lions defensive assistant was determined not to be wearing his contact tracing device at all times and another had an in-person meeting in his office. Under the NFL’s intensive protocols, in-person contact away from the practice field is limited.

The NFL Network reported that the Lions’ COVID cases stem from travel. The Lions played the Tennessee Titans last week in Nashville, which has one of the highest COVID positive rates in the country. At the team hotel, players and coaches were seen walking through the public lobby of their team hotel after meetings and on their way to busses before departing for the game.

SEAHAWKS: Wide receiver Josh Gordon will not make his season debut this week after he was placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Coach Pete Carroll said he was not at liberty to comment on Gordon’s situation. The oft-suspended Gordon was conditionally reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Dec. 3 and was allowed to begin strength and conditioning work with the Seahawks staff and attend meetings. This week was to be the first week Gordon could be eligible to play and practice should he meet all requirements set forth by the league. Seattle added him to the active roster on Monday, but the change to Gordon’s status was on the NFL’s official transactions on Tuesday.

Carroll said Gordon was “frustrated” with the latest news and will remain on the roster.

“We’ll revisit it again next week,” Carroll said. “Certainly disappointed not to have him for his sake and for a lot of things, but we’ll stay with it and we’ll see what happens next week.”

GIANTS: Quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better and hopes to play in Sunday’s crucial game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Jones sat out a 20-6 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night with hamstring and ankle injuries. It marked the second time in three games he was unable to play. New York (5-9) again went with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback.

Jones worked out on a limited basis Wednesday, but he sounded a little more upbeat about his chances of playing than the previous week.

JETS: Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.

Coach Adam Gase said Williams remains in concussion protocol after leaving the team’s first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury, which is what will land him on IR.

“I don’t know exactly,” Gase said when asked the nature of Williams’ neck ailment. “I just know that it’s probably going to keep him out the rest of the year.”

Gase said Williams would need to clear the concussion protocol before the team officially places him on IR.

Williams has a team-leading seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss while rating as one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen this season. The No. 3 overall draft pick last year has 55 total tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

That came after an up-and-down rookie season during which Williams played through an ankle injury.

• The Jets have placed tight end Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, likely keeping him out of Sunday’s home game against Cleveland.

WASHINGTON: Dwayne Haskins was handed a hefty fine for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback on Sunday against Carolina if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go.

The team fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

DOLPHINS: Running back Myles Gaskin was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Gaskin is Miami’s leading rusher this season even though he hasn’t played since Week 4. He missed four games because of a knee injury and has been on the COVID list since Dec. 12.

BILLS: The New York health commissioner is considering whether to allow 6,700 fans to attend a rare Buffalo home playoff game if all attendees are tested beforehand.

But nothing has been finalized yet, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a spokesperson for the Bills. The playoffs begin the weekend of Jan. 9, but the date of the game isn’t set.

“The devil is often in the details,” Cuomo said. “We would like to do it.”

