Farmingdale Fire Department Capt. Doug Ebert examines the scene of a head-on collision that occurred Monday on Hallowell Litchfield Road. The operators of a minivan and pickup truck were both injured and treated at a Lewiston hospital. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

FARMINGDALE — A Farmingdale woman and Gardiner man were taken to Central Maine Medical Center following a motor vehicle crash Monday on Hallowell-Litchfield Road, police said.

According to police, a pickup truck driven by Matthew Votto, 32, of Gardiner crossed the center line and collided with a minivan driven by Cindy Crockett, 63, of Farmingdale.

Kennebec County Sheriff Sgt. Frank Hatch said slushy conditions may have led to Votto losing control of his vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to the Lewiston hospital by Gardiner Rescue. Hatch said neither Votto’s nor Crockett’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The road was closed down for about 15 minutes while the vehicles were towed from the scene, Hatch said.

No charges are anticipated and the crash is still under investigation, according to Hatch.

