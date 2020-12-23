MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. –

Nora G. (Ryan) Henyan, 98, of 185 Sutherland Drive Mountain Top, Pa. passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2020, after a brief illness at the Residential Hospice Unit in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. where she received wonderful care.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Robert and Peggy Henyan of Waterville, daughter, Susan Baker of Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and John Benjamin of Mountain Top, Pa.; and brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Patty Colacecchi of Texas.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren of whom she was very proud. Christopher (Jennifer) Henyan, Patrick (Lizzie) Henyan, Stacey (Mark) Hall, Meredith Benjamin (Adam Kaufman) and Matthew Benjamin, Dennis Patrick (Lisa) Baker and Daniel Robert (Jessica) Baker. In addition, she was blessed with nine great-grandchildren who she also adored.

Visitation with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corning will be held at a date to be determined along with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corning, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter’s Funeral Home of Corning, N.Y.

Words of comfort may be offered at: http://www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, the

family requests donations can be made in Nora’s memory to:

Residential Hospice

50 Glenmaura

National Blvd.

Moosic, PA 18507 or:

All Saints Parish

St. Mary’s Church

155 State St.

Corning NY 14830

