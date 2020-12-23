HARMONY/HARTLAND – Edith MacKay, 92, died Dec. 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born Nov. 28, 1928 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, a daughter of Wesley and Margaret (Mills) Corry. She immigrated to the United States when she was 19. Edie loved life, her family and her Savior Jesus Christ. For many years she taught Bible study at Sanfield Living Center in Hartland and Tissue’s Boarding Home in Athens. She also taught Children’s Church at the River of Life Church in Athens. Edie was an avid knitter and used her gift to raise money for charities.She is survived by a son David of South Paris, two daughters, Cindy Bussell and Lisa MacKay, both of Harmony; grandchildren Michael and wife Diane Paradis, Eric Paradis, Michelle Coghlan and husband Tim, Andrew and wife Brittany Paradis; great- grandchildren, Ryan Paradis, Ella, Peter and Michael Coghlan, Desi and Eric Paradis.She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert MacKay, her sister Ruby Gillespie and brother Walden Rosenberg.A graveside funeral service will be held in the spring at the Bean’s Corner Cemetery, Hartland. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

Guest Book