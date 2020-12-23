AUGUSTA – Stephen Thomas Minervino, 64, of Augusta, died Saturday Dec. 19, 2020 at the Togus V.A. Medical Center.

He was born in Portland June 5, 1956, the son of Thomas and Alice (Walker) Minervino. Steve served in the U.S. Navy for over 23 years, attaining the rank of Lt. with over four years of sea service and numerous commendations and awards. Steve’s greatest joy was a relationship with Jesus Christ his redeemer and Lord. Debra, his wife, was the embodiment of a love he had searched a lifetime to find.

As aging takes a toll and more of us depart from this earth, I find all I do is remember fondly those whom I have known. At times my behavior has been a chore to endure; rude, crude and socially unacceptable. All with an attitude, vigor and zeal. Loud and fast. Yet were I to ask anything, it would be to remember me as I do you; fondly. Recalling the best of times we all shared, forgetting the worst of days. For in that comes forgiveness and forgetting, a new and precious beginning.

Do not grieve for me for now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way. I’ve found that peace at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared a laugh, a kiss, ah yes these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I’ve savored much, good friends, good times, my loved one’s touch. If my time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart, rejoice with me, God wanted me now he set me free. Anne Lindgren Davison.

Steve is survived by many family and friends.

Following guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, funeral services will be held privately. A live stream of the service will be available Wednesday Dec. 30 at https://my.gather.app/remember/stephen-minervino-2020

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

