BELGRADE — Walter Garfield LaPlante, 80, of Belgrade passed away in his sleep at his home peacefully unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1940 in Bayonne, N.J., son of Marjorie (Johnson) LaPlante and Charles LaPlante.

Walter grew up in Lewis, N.Y. where he formed a love of cars, hunting and outdoor activities. This is where he also met the mother of his children, Janet LaPlante. He then moved to Maine with his family and opened up a successful heavy duty garage business which progressed into a logging business as well. He became a hard working entrepreneur where he developed many long lasting friendships along the way. Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.His passion for wildlife, travel and hunting was what he lived for. His love for his family was immense and he will be remembered for passing down his energetic hard work ethic, strong values, silly nature, skills of his trades and so much more. There was nothing he couldn’t do, and his heart was huge.Walter is survived by his partner Patricia Haskell; his children, son Todd LaPlante, son Terry LaPlante and his wife Joyce LaPlante, daughter Tina Keech and her partner Roy Wing; grandchildren, Tyler Beck, Brooke Beck, Christopher LaPlante, Jordan LaPlante, Colby LaPlante, Halee LaPlante, Blair Final; great- grandchildren, Summer LaPlante, Huxon Walter Beck.He was predeceased by his longtime partner in life, Anna Ruth Final; his parents; brother Charles LaPlante and sister Evelina LaPlante.Walter had such a strong impact on all that had the privilege to meet him and he will be greatly missed.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial donations maybe made to:Travis Mills Foundation747 Western Ave. Suite 1Manchester, ME 04351

