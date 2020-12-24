CHELSEA – Donald Herman Johnson Jr., 76, of Chelsea, died Dec. 5, 2020 of natural causes at his home. He was born in Ocala, Fla. on March 3, 1944 to Louise Lightsey Johnson and Donald Herman Johnson.Donald was predeceased by his parents, Donald Johnson and Louise Lightsey Johnson; his sisters, Cecelia Johnson, Ramona Johnson, Judy A. Johnson and brother-in-law, Booker T. Davis.He is survived by his Domestic partner Mark P. Alley of Chelsea, his sisters, Nadine Johnson and Tanya Johnson Davis of Buffalo, N.Y. and Giovanna Johnson of Deland, Fla., Sister Vanessa Anderson of Leroy, N.Y., his brothers, Paul S. Johnson and Holiday G. Johnson (wife, Alicia Wimberly) of Buffalo, N.Y. and half-brother Leonard H. Johnson of Orange City, Fla. He leaves behind special friends Bruce Hanson of Skowhegan, Michael Dickinson of Old Orchard Beach, and Donald Moody and Donald Chimera of Augusta.Donald graduated from Buffalo High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 20 years, and traveling the world. After retiring from the Navy Donald worked for several years at Togus VA Hospital. Donald was a caring man and was naturally drawn to giving comfort and easing pain. His subsequent employment as a Home Health care aide and Hospice worker was an opportunity for him to grow his skill sets. Donald was a hospice caregiver and provided care and comfort to people suffering from HIV with the Frannie Peabody Aids Project, after receiving specialized training in the early stages of the HIV epidemic. He was not afraid to expand his knowledge of this new virus to help where needed.He worked as a home health care aide for several years, continuing his role of support and aid to those in need of assistance. He genuinely enjoyed his clients and his work.Donald loved to cook and bake, often sharing delicious breads and food with his friends. He provided his cooking skills, preparing and serving food for several groups gathering at Pilgrim Lodge and Tanglewood. Donald volunteered for many years at Bread of Life Soup Kitchen in Augusta.Donald was an avid gardener and loved growing seedlings and anticipated every year as an opportunity to grow new and exciting herbs and vegetables, in addition to the traditional varieties. He enjoyed learning about plants and nature.Donald had strong opinions and was not afraid to communicate those opinions to make his point! He had a loving heart and a belief in right and wrong. If you knew him there was little doubt where he stood on an issue. He was a giving man and gave to many causes that touched his heart. His soul shone brightly for many of us and he will live on in our memories.A celebration of life will be held in the spring.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing to may make donations in Donald’s memory to:Catholic CharitiesHome Care or:HealthReachCommunity Health or:Maine General Hospice or:Bread of Life Soup Kitchen

