HARPSWELL – Edith Ardell Wyman Parker left this world peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020 in Harpswell at the age of 92 surrounded by her family.

Edith was born Jan. 4, 1928 in Augusta to Earl and Lena Wyman. She went on to be educated in the Augusta Schools and graduated from Cony High School in 1946. From there she went on to meet the person who made her soul shine, Donald Parker, and they married Oct. 13, 1951. Together they had two children, Deborah and William. Throughout their marriage they experienced many adventures full of national and international travel and social events.

Edith was a strong, determined woman, who experienced so much in life, but she considered her greatest accomplishment to be her family.

Growing up on a dairy farm instilled a strong work ethic in Edith and she spoke fondly of her time as a “working girl” as a secretary for the State of Maine, where she worked in several departments, but ended her time there as the secretary to the DIrector of Licensing at the Maine State Liquor Commission. She stepped into retirement before she intended in 1971 due to a battle with cervical cancer. This was the first of two battles with cancer she won, the second, a battle with ovarian cancer occurring in 1999.

In her younger days Edith was a Past Noble Grand in the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, a Lifetime Member of the Queen Esther Chapter of Eastern Star, and was involved in the Augusta Assembly 10 of Rainbow Girls. Later in life she was a member of the Lady Shrine. She enjoyed working in both the peri mutuel offices and ticketing booth annually at the Fryeburg Fair from the early 1990s-2011.

Although she retired at an early age, she was always busy working around the house at the lake, caring for her grandchildren, or preparing her cards for mailing. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or other holiday.

She was a social person always eager to chat on the phone, engage in a late night card game, host a dinner or party at her home, or later in life just go for a car ride and chat.

She cherished family gatherings and she made sure she was present for every single one. Invites to spend time at “the lake” were always open to family and friends. Edith, or Nana, as she was affectionately known by many, loved to listen to all the adventures of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and would zealously share the stories she heard with anyone who would lend an ear.

She loved to travel around to various sporting events and extracurricular activities that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in to show her support. Her strong commitment to her family will be carried in their hearts forever.

Edith was predeceased by her husband Donald Parker and siblings Evelyn Jackson, Marion Goodrich, Virginia Wyman, James Wyman, and Patty Parker. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wolfenden and her husband Robert of Harpswell and her son William Parker and his wife Terri of Augusta. In addition to her children, she is survived by seven grandchildren, one stepgranddaughter; 12 great-grandchildren and one stepgreat-granddaughter; in addition to several nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved by many.

A celebration of her Edith’s life will take place in the spring of 2021.

