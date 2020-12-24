AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness the Tetreault family announces the passing of Robert “Bob” Henry Tetreault on Dec. 17, 2020 after a difficult year battling with cancer. He was born Dec. 20, 1954 in West Springfield, Mass. to Laurence W. Tetreault and Norma Jacqueline (Fraser) Tetreault.

Bob graduated from West Springfield High School in 1972, and subsequently received a BA in education from New England University in Henniker, NH. In 1980, at age 25, Bob experienced the most profound event of his life, which thereafter completely changed the course of his future. At this momentous juncture, Bob repented of his sins and accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, spending the remainder of his life enjoying the love of God, and warning and pleading with others to “flee from the wrath to come (Hell)” in the afterlife. Toward this end, Bob began a radio program and website in 1994 called, “Roadmap to Heaven” (www.roadmaptoheaven.net), conducted Bible studies for many years in various county jails, and served on a church evangelism team.

After college, Bob moved to southern Maine, where he worked, resided and served as an assistant pastor at Bethel Church in Arundel under Rev. Daisy A. Leavitt. About 1998 Bob relocated to Winslow, and began working as an educator at the Maine State Museum in Augusta. On Oct. 7, 2000 Bob married the love of his life, Mary (Poulin) Tetreault of Mercer (formerly of Augusta and Skowhegan), eventually moving to a scenic spot on 7-Mile Stream in Vassalboro. (Their unusual courtship account can be read at http://www.roadmaptoheaven.net/marys-story-part-two/). On Jan. 2, 2011, Bob and Mary became Florida snowbirds, migrating to Pine Island in Southwest, Fla. There Bob enjoyed his job managing a mobile home park called “Shangri-La”, which had been in the family for three generations. Bob loved Florida, and had really come to despise Maine winters. He and Mary became actively involved in a local evangelical church, “Christian Life Fellowship” of Cape Coral, where Bob served as an elder, and for which they hosted home group meetings for many years. Backed by the capable support of two faithful, valued employees, Betty Provencha and Kenny Cripe, Bob and Mary were able to return to Maine every summer. The summer of 2015 found them selling their home in Vassalboro and moving to “More to Life Family Campground” in Winthrop where they cherished close, rich friendships.

Bob enjoyed life to the fullest, and was a “people person”. He was happiest in gatherings of family and friends. He loved people, and always saw only good in others. He delighted in opportunities to give and help. Bob was unselfish and an optimist, “seeing the glass ALL full” – not half full!

Bob was a consummate musician, playing at least ten instruments at various points of his life. His favorite instrument was the mandolin, and his favorite music style was Gospel Bluegrass. Bob and Mary began kayaking in early 2014, a hobby which quickly became their favorite, and which they enjoyed in both Maine and Florida. Together they also enjoyed visiting museums, history, visiting lighthouses and the ocean, etc..

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Tetreault of Mercer; his twin brother, William “Bill” Tetreault of Freeport, NY and wife Phyllis, his sister, Laurie Steffey of Longwood, Fla. and husband Ken. He is also survived by beloved nephews and nieces, William Tetreault of Moore, Okla. and wife Ashley, Daniel Tetreault of New York, NY, Patience Mhlanga of Washington, DC, Abigail Steffey of Longwood, Fla., Peter Steffey of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Naomi Steffey of Longwood, Fla.

He was preceded by his father and mother, Laurence and Norma (Fraser) Tetreault.

A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2539 Riverside Drive (Hwy 201), Vassalboro, Maine

(www.ccfmaine.com/visit-us), with the service broadcast into the parking lot for those who would like to exercise additional precautions in regards to Covid-19. To attend an internet livestream of the service, please click: https://youtu.be/odPJ2c_5BTQ

To leave condolences and memories, please visit http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Bob’s memory

may be made to:

the “Building Fund” of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship

c/o Mr. Dana Watson

P.O. Box 645

South China, ME 04358

