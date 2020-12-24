WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Stephen “Steve” R. Giggey, 72, of Cornville passed away in the early hours of Dec. 17, 2020, with his loving wife Barbara Lee-Giggey by his side.

Steve was raised in, and lived in, Cornville most of his life. Steve graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1967 and attended the University of Maine at Orono where he received an Associate’s Degree in 1969, and a Bachelor’s Degree in1972, before serving eight years honorably in the U.S. Army, as a Military Police Officer.

Steve was employed by Somerset County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years and retired from there in 2014. He was a Certified Corrections Officer, as well as Certified Law Enforcement Officer. Steve earned several promotions over the years, reaching the rank of Captain, Jail Administrator. Steve believed, very deeply, in serving his community and the people of Somerset County.

Steve had two brothers and one sister, Warren Giggey (deceased), Victor Giggey, and Judy Andrews.

In 1989, Steve married Barbara Lee and together they raised Steve’s daughter Tia Gordon, and Barbara’s two daughters, Brenda Lee-Ownby and Janice Berube. Stephen loved and cherished his children, grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, whom he never failed to support and encourage.

Steve was an all-around, genuinely nice guy. He loved to play cribbage, with family, friends, and at country fairs. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers, and fishing with his friends. Stephen will be missed by many.

A memorial service and burial will be held in the spring.

