HALLOWELL – William W. (Whalen) Byrne, 67, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

William (Bill) was born August 27, 1953 in Nashua, NH and lived both in Florida and Maine. Parents are Jeanne (Gillespie) Byrne and William Whalen, and stepfather William J. Byrne.

Bill was a quiet, very kind and humble man who mentored many people. He served as President of the Cotton Mill Resident Association, volunteered with AARP, and Beacon Hospice.

He enjoyed skiing, swimming, walking, fishing, carpentry, strumming on his guitar, and general problem solving. He was a printer, optical technician, maintenance supervisor, all around handyman.

Bill was predeceased by brother, Tim Whalen; father William Whalen and stepfather William J. Byrne. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Roxanne M. Reed; mother Jeanne Byrne; brothers Michael Whalen, Peter Byrne, James Byrne, Matthew Byrne and sister Peggy Zukowski.

A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held in spring or early summer of 2021.

Special mention to Beacon Hospice, who treated Bill with dignity and love and Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond ME 04357

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to: American Lung

Association

122 State St.

Augusta, ME 04330

