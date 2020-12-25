NEWPORT/PALMYRA – Cheryl Carmichael, 49, died Dec. 22, 2020 at her Newport residence. She was born August 30, 1971 in Bangor, a daughter of Lewis and Helen (Reynolds) Carmichael, Sr.

She was a graduate of Nokomis Regional High. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother and sister. She traveled all over the United States and was always willing to pack her bags and go. She enjoyed the out of doors, especially hunting and fishing, and was excited to get her deer this year. She will be remembered as always having a smile on her face no matter what. Cheryl was a member of the Dexter Pentecostal Church.

In addition to her parents of Palmyra, she is survived by her children, Jack Merritt of Bangor and Sarah Young of Winthrop; three brothers, Harold Carmichael of Palestine, Texas, Lewis Carmichael, Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz., and Walter Carmichael of Palmyra; a granddaughter; and her service dog Sugar Rose.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main Street, Newport. Attendees are limited to 50 people practicing Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Dexter Pentecostal Church, corner of Liberty Street and Railroad Avenue, Dexter, with the Rev. Lyman Curtis and Pastor Ron Stevens officiating.

Spring burial will be in the Palmyra Village Cemetery. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

