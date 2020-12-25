PALERMO – Diana J. (Briggs) Lee, 79, of Palermo passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020, due to Babesiosis, a rare infection caused by a tick bite.

Diana was born in Freedom on Dec. 23, 1940, the daughter of Carolyn and Clyde Briggs. She graduated from Unifree High School. She worked briefly at Field and Quimby Insurance agency in Belfast before beginning her business career managing and supporting Ronald H. Lee Trucking.

Diana loved family adventures. Some of these experiences included cross country and downhill skiing at Sugarloaf where they owned a ski home for many years and numerous ski trips out west to Colorado and Lake Tahoe. She loved the planning and fun of her more than 25 years of annual “sister trips” that included Kennebec River whitewater rafting, lobster boating to view the Machias Seal Island puffins, hiking Mt. Katahdin (twice), exploring Maine Islands (Peaks, Islesboro, Monhegan, Isle-Au-Haut, Swans, etc.) and discovering remote parts of Maine.

Diana enjoyed reading and taking care of her dogs, cats, and the birds. She was known for her devotion to family, community, and the church. She was involved in Cub Scouts, Lions Club, Lawrence High School Football Boosters, and the Lovejoy Health Center. She hosted Erthan for several summers through the Fresh Air Fund and Vincent from France in an exchange program.

Diana spent a great deal of time cooking and helping with church events and especially loved being part of the “Journey to Bethlehem” production at the Palermo Christian Church. She made the best pies, cookies, and homemade strawberry jam. She was a loving, caring, giving person and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate a life well lived.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald H. Lee, her sisters Virginia of Saco, Barbara of Unity, Sharon and husband Bill of Harpswell, Cheryl and husband Tom of South Berwick, her sister-in-law Audrey of Vassalboro; her three sons, Christopher and wife Alice of Bethel, Matthew and partner Dawn of Palermo, Derek of Albion; and grandchildren Gavin, Morgan, Alex, Claudia, and Owen. Diana also leaves behind nieces, nephews; and many wonderful friends.

She was predeceased by her brother Robert.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plant or buy flowers this spring and enjoy their beauty in Diana's memory

Diana’s memory

