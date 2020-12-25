WEST GARDINER – It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of a great man, martial artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Jeff passed away at home with family at his side on Dec. 20, 2020.

Jeff was born March 17, 1950 in Augusta to Grinnell “Jack” Wood and Johnna R. Wood. Jeff had a smile that could light up a room and an incredible sense of humor. Jeff loved to ride his Harley and he and his wife Joyce road all over the state of Maine as well as North Carolina and Florida.

Jeff’s calling was to be a Martial Arts instructor and mentor. He has taught hundreds of students over his 40+ years of teaching. Jeff owned and operated the Tao Karate Club in Hallowell.

Jeff served in these positions over the years: ME state AAU Full contact chairman, ME Tae Kwon Do vice president, Team coach for the ME. Jr. Tae Kwon Do team, Board of directors New England Martial Arts Hall of Fame, Member of the 1982 ME National AAU Karate team, Originator of the SMART ratings system, Promoter of the Tao Open for 20 years.

Jeff was inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Caribbean Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 1991.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents; his brother Craig Wood, his sister Kit Wood Gallagher; his mother-in-law Lynda Brann; and his grandson Quincy James.

He is survived by the love of his life for over 33 years Joyce Brann Wood; father-in-law Louis Brann (Donna); son Dustin Wood O’Connor, son Nolan Brann his partner Megan, and daughter Tania Marlowe and her husband Barry; brothers Peter (Donna), Eric (Carol), Grinnell “Jack” (Jolene) Sisters Jane Wood Pare and Johnna (Jody) Wood and sister-in-law Gloria Wood; grandchildren Gretchen O’Connor, Christopher Reavis (Brittany)Brooke Reavis (Chris), Josie Waycott, Rori Brann, Reagan Brann; great- grandchildren Abigail and Alexander Reavis; as well as many, many close friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Take the honorable path and you cannot go wrong.

There will be no services per Jeff’s request.

