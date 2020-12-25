THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Russell “Skip” Fuller, Jr. passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, the night of the Christmas star, as he was being cared for by the love of his life, Jane. His family finds comfort in believing that this Christmas star finally shone a bright light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s, becoming a beacon for his journey home. Most would say that Skip was happiest on a golf course, yet it is more accurate to know that his genuine happy place was by Jane’s side.

Skip was born in Nov. 28, 1938 in Gardiner, Maine to the late Margaret and Russell Fuller, Sr. and attended Gardiner schools while growing up. It was here where he met Jane in the 6th grade where their love story blossomed through high school. He later attended the University of Miami and the University of Maine and eventually joined the Army. Skip retired from Verizon after 35 years of service, when he and Jane relocated to Florida.

Skip and Jane reconnected in 1978 where they rekindled their love story and were married. They purchased her childhood home and in renovation uncovered such notes under the wallpaper as “Jane loves Skip 1956”. Skip loved to tell stories of he and Jane sneaking a kiss on the back steps before Jane’s father would turn on the porch light. Their love withstood life’s unfoldings and remained pure until his moment of transition.

Skip’s lifelong passion was golf and where he spent his summer free time. When he wasn’t on the course, he could be found in his recliner watching golf, often sipping a Moxie. During the winter, he could be found ice fishing on Narrows Pond, where he often said he fished because of the joys of being in nature. Skip spent many years helping others manage their addictions where he was proud of his many decades of sobriety.

Skip will forever remain in the hearts of many as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His wife of 42 years, Jane, will be forever changed by his devotion. He will be remembered by his children: his daughter, Heather and her husband, Steve of Massachusetts; his daughter, Debbie and her husband, Ron of Pennsylvania; his daughter Ellen and her husband, Jim of Arizona; his son, John, who predeceased him, and his husband John of New York; his three grandchildren, Nina, Maeve, and Ronnie; and his extended Cox family, to whom he was very close.

Skip’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to those at Élan Memory Care and Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, who cared for him with the utmost respect and compassion.

At this unprecedented time, no in person service will be held until it is safe to gather to celebrate his life. He was laid to rest with his Red Sox hat, which as many of you know would have made him very happy.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

