A Christmas Day wind and rain storm brought minimal if any damage to most parts of Maine, with almost all power outages across the state restored by Saturday morning and only minor reports of flooding.

As of 2 p.m. there were only five Central Maine Power customers without electricity. Versant Power, which serves customers in northern and eastern Maine, was reporting five outages impacting about 190 customers.

The Christmas Day storm was forecast to bring gusty winds of up to 60 mph and a high risk of electricity outages. While many parts of the state saw 1 to 2 inches of rain, the extreme winds didn’t materialize and topped out at gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The National Weather Service in Gray was predicting that warm temperatures could create snow melt that would combine with the rain to produce flooding Saturday, but as of early afternoon no reports of major flooding had materialized.

Related Not so treacherous Christmas storm hits central Maine

Flood warnings remained in effect, however, for the Androscoggin River in Auburn and for the Kennebec River in Hallowell, Augusta, North Sidney and Skowhegan and were expected to remain in place through Saturday evening.

Maura Casey, a meteorologist in Gray, said the Presumpscot River in Westbrook reached a height of 15.3 feet Friday night, but that would only be considered enough water to create minor flooding.

“We didn’t get quite as strong of winds as we were expecting,” Casey said. “It’s a good thing as far as impacts go. We did get the rain, but I’m happy to report we didn’t get inundated with water rescues or any damage. If there are a few low-lying spots left with water in them, don’t drive through it.”

Temperatures were expected to drop into the 20s or high teens overnight Saturday, and Casey cautioned motorists to be aware of ice forming on roadways. “If there is any remaining standing water, that is going to freeze up tonight so people should just be mindful of those slick spots,” she said.

Art Cleaves, emergency management director for York County, said Saturday the agency had not received any reports of storm damage or flooding in any of the county’s 29 communities.

“We haven’t heard a single report from any of the towns about flooding or any damage along the coast at all down here,” Cleaves said. “We just didn’t seem to get anything of any significance.”

Matthew Mahar, Cumberland County emergency management director, also said he had not received any reports of damage or flooding Saturday. “The storm came in like a hurricane and moved through quickly,” Mahar said. “We lucked out that we didn’t have bigger issues.”

Related Headlines Not so treacherous Christmas storm hits central Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »