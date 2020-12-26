A 48-year-old Sanford man incarcerated at the Maine State Prison in Warren died there Christmas Day, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

George Riddle died at about 11 a.m. Friday, the department said in a news release Saturday. His death was attended by medical personnel and was not related to COVID-19.

Riddle was sentenced to the Department of Corrections in October 2017 and was scheduled to be released in October 2025. The department did not say what Riddle was incarcerated for. Anna Black, director of government affairs, did not immediately respond to a phone call or email seeking additional details.

The Maine State Police and Office of Chief Medical Examiner have been notified, the department said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: