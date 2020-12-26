Hallowell’s Gaslight Theater is planning an outdoor Valentine-themed poetry event in downtown Hallowell for Valentine’s Day weekend. “Prose, Roses, and Woes; Tour of Love”, a walking tour featuring live poetry readings, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, at up to six locations in downtown Hallowell.

Small audience groups will be revolved among all the venues, while adhering to social distancing and masking protocols to keep everyone safe, according to a news release from the theater.

There will be three ways to participate, as poet, as reader or as audience:

1. Submit a poem to be considered, dealing with any aspect of the theme of “love”: true love, new love, old love, or even lost love. It should be an original work. The selection committee is not looking for an epic work but an original poem to have read by an actor or the writer can audition to read it them self. The selection committee will choose favorites for the event. Poems can be submitted by email to [email protected]. Be sure to add “My Poem” in the subject line.

2. Writers can audition to read poems at the event. Readers and audience at each outdoor venue will be socially distanced and microphones will not be used so a good strong voice and the ability to project is required. Writers can either submit a video of them self reading a poem, or audition via Zoom by appointment. Please send an email to [email protected] and put “Audition” in the subject line. Include experience in public reading of poetry and prose, if any. The committee will post poems that can be used for auditions on its website at gaslighttheater.org.

3. Reserve a spot and enjoy the readings. Reservations will be required to ensure safety of the audience and players alike. Tickets are free but donations will be accepted. Reservations will be for specific time slots and will be available mid to late January at gaslighttheater.org.

Founded in 1937 as the Augusta Players, and now doing business as Gaslight Theater is the oldest continuously operating community theater in Maine. Productions have taken place in Hallowell City Hall, since the late 1970s. Its regular schedule is four shows a year, usually in late winter, early summer, late summer, and the fall, featuring a balance among musicals, mysteries, comedies, classics and new or experimental plays.

For each show, at least six performances are held over two weekends, including Sunday matinees. For more information, visit gaslighttheater.org.

