WATERVILLE — The sixth annual Thomas Cup hosted by Thomas College for high school students, has announced its sponsors: Central Maine Power, Unum, AT&T, and WEX. Additional, in-kind support is being provided by Microsoft, Project>Login, and Educate Maine. Plus, members of the winning team of the Thomas Cup will each win $10,000 in scholarship money to Thomas College, according to a news release from the college.

The annual competition that engages high school students in various technology and innovation challenges will be held virtually. Challenges will be open for two 12-hour time blocks. Students choose when they’ll compete: all day with challenges opening Friday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or all night with challenges Friday, Jan. 29, into Saturday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“We are so thankful for our sponsors for this important event, especially in 2020. Students and families have gone through a lot this year, and it’s great to be able to provide them with a fun, engaging experience from the safety of their homes,” said event organizer Jim Delorie, according to the release.

This year, the Thomas Cup has been re-imagined to be an off-campus, virtual event and will be called the Thomas Cup in a Box. Competitors will receive a box of materials from the college with directions and materials to support the online competition, where students will engage in coding, innovation, esports, robotics, crime scene investigation, and cyber defense. Successful teams will have strong communication, collaboration, teamwork, critical thinking, and innovation skills. Each member of the winning team can take home up to $10,000 in scholarships to Thomas College.

Teams of three to five students will virtually compete in several science, technology, engineering, arts, and math competitions including: an innovation challenge, cyber defense, esports, robotics, and a crime scene investigation. This is a competition that fosters and rewards strong communication, collaboration, teamwork, critical thinking, and innovation skills.

To register or for more information, visit thomas.edu/thomas-cup.

