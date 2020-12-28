EUSTIS — Agents from U.S. Border Patrol arrested three people deemed to be in the country illegally in Eustis last week, including one with an arrest warrant who had been living and working in Maine.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two officers and a K-9 assisted a Border Patrol agent Dec. 22 after four suspects ran from the agent and “into the woods near the storage sheds in Eustis.”

It said officers were able to apprehend two of the suspects, turning them over to Border Patrol.

The announcement of the arrests came via a social media post Dec. 23 from the Border Patrol’s Houlton sector, as well as a tweet from Keith Hoops, acting deputy chief patrol agent for the Houlton sector.

No official news release was posted.

The Houlton sector covers Maine’s 611 miles of border with Canada.

