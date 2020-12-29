GARDINER — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley recently received a $25,000 donation from Camden National Bank through its private charitable foundation, the Bank of Maine’s Foundation.

According to a news release from the childcare program, the donation to the organization’s capital campaign is perfectly timed, this donation will support the overall campaign for a new building, as well as help the club with its recently launched, $1 Million Match Challenge. With this level of support for the club’s campaign, Camden National Bank will have the honorary naming rights to the Infants Play Area in the new building.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley have shown tremendous dedication and resilience, serving families to meet unprecedented needs over the past several months,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank, according to the release. “We’re very proud to donate to the campaign for a new Clubhouse, a vital community space that our employees, customers and community will benefit from for years to come.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley has received recent donations from other community organizations and businesses, including O’Connor Auto Park and Pine State Trading, Co.. To date, the club has raised $7.5 million for its “Great Futures” capital campaign to support the construction of a new facility which will replace the 60-year-old building at 14 Pray St. Once the club meets its fundraising goal of $10 million, the new building will be built on the soccer field next to the current facility.

“COVID-19 has slowed down our fundraising, but we are determined to provide this community with the new building that is so desperately needed. The donation today from Camden National Bank will help us get to our eventual goal. We recognize asking people to donate money during a pandemic isn’t ideal, but when you consider what it is like to be a child who needs some extra help or a safe place to go after school, that doesn’t stop during a pandemic; we are that place,” said Ingrid Stanchfield, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley, according to the release.

The club still needs at least $2.5 million to break ground on the new facility. The organization is hoping to secure donations from the community, including from businesses and sponsorships. The club says naming rights for rooms inside the new building as well as the gym and playground are available.

For more information, visit bgckv.org.

