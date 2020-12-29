A livestream KISS 2020 Goodbye Show will start at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Ticket holders can “rock and roll all nite” with the iconic rock band KISS. The New Year’s Eve streaming show will be coming to you from the Atlantic Dubai resort in United Arab Emirates, is being filmed with more than 50 cameras and will feature 360-degree views of Demon (Gene Simmons), Starchild (Paul Stanley), Spaceman (Tommy Thayer) and Catman (Eric Singer) as they tear through hits like “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Lick It Up” and the power ballad “Beth.”

Choose from several streaming packages and expect to see some epic pyrotechnics by a band that has been going hard since 1974.