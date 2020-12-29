FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a weekly series of five livestock nutrition webinars from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 10, according to a news release from the extension office.

Topics will include basic nutrition and feeding needs of small ruminants, beef cattle, pigs and poultry, as well as processing expectations. UMaine Extension assistant professor and livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the workshop series. Windham Butcher Shop is cosponsoring the webinars.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per webinar is optional. To register, visit the livestock nutrition webpage at extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-781-6099 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: