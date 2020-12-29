Lu’s Jukebox — In Studio Concert Series, a tribute to the Rolling Stones with Lucinda Williams, will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

The concert will feature a themed set of songs and other artists curated by the multi-Grammy award winner.

Like thousands of artists, Williams cut her teeth and developed her craft by playing in small, medium and large clubs throughout the country, and the world. These venues are vital to the development of artists and their music. Williams has never forgotten her roots, and often performs special shows in some of her favorite halls.

Williams and the band will tear through the material of the Rolling Stones in a way that only one irreverent, Honky Tonk Woman can. This episode will not only end the series, but the entire year with a bang (and hopefully a kiss) as it airs on New Years Eve.

Streaming packages start at $20 and an on-demand encore rebroadcast is available for 48 hours after each show.

For more information, visit statetheatreportland.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: