DEDHAM, Mass. – Lillian (Lefkovitz) Slater of Dedham, formerly of Wellesley and Needham, Mass., died Dec. 20, 2020 at the age of 91. She was caring, kind, creative, vibrant, and fiercely independent, with a great sense of humor.

Lily grew up in Roxbury, Mass., attended Mass College of Art, and was thrilled to land her first job at The Children’s Art Center in the South End. She was a wonderful mother, raising her two children while sometimes working as a substitute art teacher and doing volunteer work as the family moved from Brighton to Framingham, Mass., then Schenectady, N.Y., Huntington, N.Y., and Paradise Valley, Ariz. before finally returning to Needham, Mass. She was “the cool mom” loved by all her kids’ friends who were always welcome in her home.

Lily loved her family, art, music, dogs, nature, gardening, and reading. Her sense of design, style, and appreciation for beauty were apparent in her homes and gardens, her own quilted and embroidered work, and her years as Manager of Potpourri Designs clothing store.

Lillian was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred, and her beloved sister Honey (Helen) Landman. She leaves behind her daughter Beth Bandes and her husband Michael, son Scott Schiff-Slater and his wife Nancy; grandchildren Matt Bandes and fiancée Erin Bojanek, Emily Schiff-Slater and partner Davis Cathcart; niece Karen Landman, nephew Mark Landman and his wife Dianne; grandnephew Seth Landman, grandniece Molly Landman and fiancé Dave Cohn; and granddog Bodhi (“he’s a good boy”). We will all miss her so much.

Due to the pandemic, we will not be gathering at this time.

Contributions in her memory may be made to:

FeedingAmerica.org or:

NAACP Legal

Defense Fund

