MARICOPA, Ariz. – On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Winfield P. Millett Jr., a loving and devoted husband, amazing father and passionate coach, passed away at the age of 71.

Win was born on August 30, 1949 in Gardiner, Maine to Sonny and Eunice (Peaslee) Millett. Growing up, Win was an accomplished athlete in both football and baseball. After attending the University of Maine at Orono, Win went on to teach in the Gardiner Area school district for 30 years. On Dec. 19, 1970, Win married the love of his life Sharon (Peacock) Millett. Together, they had two children Amy and Eric. Win passed one week shy of his 50th wedding anniversary.

For anyone who knew Win, one of his biggest passions was coaching. His time coaching basketball at Hall-Dale High School and Gardiner Area High School gave him the opportunity to teach, lead and mentor kids. His players were an extension of his family and following his retirement, Win loved hearing from his former players.

Outside of coaching, Win loved spending time on the golf course, watching his beloved Red Sox and Patriots and reading. Win was at his happiest when he was surrounded by the ones he loved and spending time with his family. Win was known for how genuine of a man he was. He was kind, extremely giving, always wore a smile and very laid back. He lived for others and found great joy in seeing others succeed and be happy.

After retiring from teaching in 2001, Win and his wife Sharon relocated to Florida. In Florida, Win found a second career he loved. He served as a Postal carrier for 14 years. In 2020, Win and his wife Sharon relocated to Maricopa, Ariz. to live with their son Eric and family.

Win is survived by his wife Sharon; his two children, daughter Amy of Gardiner, son Eric, his wife Kim and his two grandchildren Naomi and Levi of Maricopa, Ariz.; sister Avis Nace (her husband Charlie) of Maine, sister Kim Chrighton (her husband Ty) of Florida, sister-in-law Donna (her husband Craig and two children Stephanie and Kaiti), brother-in-law Brian (his wife Sharon and two children Ross and Tod); nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Maine.

