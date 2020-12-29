A free Portland String Quartet Winter Solstice Concert will be streamed through Jan. 4 on YouTube.

Those who login can spend 90 enchanting minutes listening to a performance by the Portland String Quartet. Their solstice concert is of Bach’s “Art of the Fugue.” The show was recorded back in 1984 and features Stephen Kecskemethy and Ronald Lantz on violin, Julia Adams on viola and Paul Ross on Cello.

The show also will include discussion about the quartet and the music from Adams and Lantz along with cellist Andrew Mark and violinist Dean Stein. The show is a meant to be an audio gift from the PSQ, and it makes a lovely soundtrack for a quiet afternoon by the fire.

For more information, visit portlandstringquartet.com.

