A 63-year-old Biddeford man died in prison this week, the state Department of Corrections said.
David LaBonte died about 8:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren. The Department of Corrections said the death was not related to COVID-19 but did not provide other information about rhe cause of death.
LaBonte was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in prison for manslaughter in a drunk-driving crash in which he struck a family on bicycles as they rode on a sidewalk.
The August 2013 crash killed Jamerico Elliott and badly injured his 17-month-old son, Lavarice Elliott. The boy’s mother, Melodie Brennan, suffered less serious injuries.
Police said Labonte’s blood-alcohol content was 0.15 to 0.17 percent, about twice the legal threshold for drunken driving. Because of prior drunken-driving convictions, he was not allowed to have any alcohol in his system while driving.
