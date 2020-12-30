Bob Marley’s Crona Watch 2020 is set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Laugh on New Year’s Eve with Uncle Bobby! Crona Watch 2020 is a new stand up comedy special, filmed before a live audience on Sept. 26. The show can watch this streaming event on your smart TV, computer or any device with a web browser. Ticket holders will be sent an email with an access button and nine-digit code to an email address which can be used at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve or for 72 hours afterward. This is a Pork in the Beans Production. You will see that name on your credit card charge.

Tickets cost $25.

For more more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: