LEWISTON — At least 11 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Marshwood Center.
This is the second outbreak for the Lewiston nursing home in the past four months. This summer, Marshwood had an outbreak that lasted weeks and ultimately involved 48 people, 31 residents and 17 staff members. Four people died.
A spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Marshwood, said this most recent outbreak was discovered Tuesday morning after a resident tested positive. Rapid tests uncovered 10 more residents with the virus.
She said those 11 residents are “primarily asymptomatic.”
Staff members were expected to be tested Tuesday night.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine road deaths up in 2020 despite fewer motorists amid pandemic
-
Health care
Eleven residents test positive for coronavirus at Marshwood Center in Lewiston
-
Local & State
Biddeford man convicted for fatal drink-driving crash dies in prison
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports another 590 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Most of Britain under strictest restrictions as virus variant surges
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.