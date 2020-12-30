Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests – including one for an assistant coach – on Wednesday, throwing its schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.

The Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19/reserve list, will make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win.

The team has not yet identified the positive player and Coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale.

After learning of the positive tests, the team closed its facility to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players were doing virtual meetings — something that has become standard in 2020. The NFL is monitoring the Browns’ situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved.

Stefanski was awaiting word from the league as to when he can hold practice. It’s possible the Browns will do their on-field workouts in shifts — offense and defense alternating time on the field — as they’ve had to do that previously this season.

Cleveland’s COVID-19 list has been growing daily. The team is still without its top four wide receivers, starting safeties and two linebackers. Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, whose positive test was followed last week by numerous players being ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of close contact with him, will sit out the regular-season finale.

Three players — safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant — were added to the reserve list Tuesday. Sendejo is also expected to be out Sunday.

PACKERS: The Green Bay Packers claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing.

Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season.

Harrison previously played for the New York Jets (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-18) and Detroit Lions (2018-19). He earned All-Pro honors in 2016.

The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title. They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago on Sunday or if San Francisco beats or ties Seattle.

CHIEFS: Kansas City plans to rest the majority of their starters against the Chargers on Sunday, choosing to risk a bit of rust over the danger of injury with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne will start at quarterback and Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad. That means it’s nearly certain Patrick Mahomes, who needs just 260 yards passing to reach 5,000 for the season, won’t step foot on the field this week.

“It’s a good opportunity for some of our young guys who haven’t gotten an opportunity to get in and play,” Reid said. “I will sit some of the starters and the best I can rest them up and get them ready for later, but for right now, I’m excited to let these other guys get in and have an opportunity to play.”

The Chiefs (14-1) certainly have a long list of injuries that they would like to see cleared up. Tyreek Hill is dealing with hamstring spasms that caused him to be limited last week, though he ultimately played in a 17-14 win over the Falcons. Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins left the game with a calf strain and LeVeon Bell was limited with a swollen knee, compounding a depth problem at running back, where Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a high ankle sprain.

None of them practiced Wednesday. Nor did linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring strain) or offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back), and linebackers Anthony Hitchens (COVID-19) and Damien Wilson (bruised knee) also could be out.

49ERS: Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t expected to take another snap this season for San Francisco as a pair of high ankle sprains derailed most of his campaign.

Despite the lost season, the 49ers remain publicly committed to Garoppolo as their quarterback for 2021, even tough he has remained healthy only once in three seasons as starter.

“I do believe Jimmy’s going to be our quarterback next year,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.

Shanahan added that nothing in the NFL is completely certain and the Niners will do what it takes to build the best roster possible this offseason.

But he points to the success San Francisco has had when Garoppolo has been healthy with a 22-8 record in those games since he arrived in 2017. That’s compared to the 7-26 mark with all other quarterbacks under Shanahan as a reason to stick with him.

• The 49ers locked up their kicker for the next two seasons and found one for this week.

The Niners signed Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022 with a guaranteed contract at a reduced rate from his current deal. Gould was also placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the season finale against Seattle.

The 49ers still needed a kicker for this week and signed Tristan Vizcaino, who had spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad this season. Vizcaino is expected to clear coronavirus protocols in time to practice on Friday.

COLTS: Indianapolis will try to make the playoffs Sunday without left tackle Anthony Castonzo after Coach Frank Reich announced Wednesday the former Pro Bowler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday. Reich did not explain how the Colts will fill Castonzo’s spot on their injury-plagued offensive line.

Indy (10-5) needs a win over reeling Jacksonville (1-14) on Sunday and a loss by either Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami or Tennessee to make the AFC’s expanded seven-team playoff field. Castonzo has been an anchor on the offensive line since Indy drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in 2011.

JETS: Rookie running back La’Mical Perine is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Coach Adam Gase says the team is conducting contact tracing among the other players and team staff.

“There haven’t been a lot of people around the last few days, player-wise, because of the rules,” Gase said, referring to the NFL’s intensive protocols for all teams. “But we have a lot to go through right now.”

Perine is the first Jets player to test positive this season.

The Jets will be short-handed at the running back spot for their season finale at New England on Sunday. Frank Gore will be out with a bruised lung, leaving only Ty Johnson and Josh Adams as healthy players at the position.

Perine, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, returned last Sunday after missing four games with a high ankle sprain and had nine carries for 30 yards in New York’s 23-16 victory over Cleveland. He also had a 14-yard reception. Perine, who missed the season opener after suffering a high ankle sprain in training camp, finishes with 232 yards on 64 carries and two touchdowns. He had 11 catches for 63 yards.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville will try to avoid a 15-game losing streak without its No. 1 quarterback, its leading rusher and possibly its best receiver.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that quarterback Mike Glennon will start the team’s season finale at Indianapolis instead of Gardner Minshew. He also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson (ankle) for the second consecutive week and added that receiver DJ Chark (shin) is iffy to play. Glennon is 0-4 as a starter this season and has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Minshew has better numbers and Jacksonville’s lone win, a 27-20 victory against the Colts (10-5) in the opener.

VIKINGS: Running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing this week due to the death of his father.

Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce a reason for his absence, confirmed Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia.

The Vikings play Sunday at Detroit, with both teams eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so the best season of Cook’s four-year career is all but over.

BILLS: New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game in January as long as all test negative beforehand.

That’s about 10% of the stadium’s capacity. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart. Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks.

