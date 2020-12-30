WINSLOW – Helen Laflamme Belanger, 98, of Winslow, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Helen was born in Waterville, Maine, in July of 1922. She was the daughter of Leda (Poulliot) and Eugene Laflamme. She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School in the class of 1940. In 1951, she was married to her loving husband, Victor H. Belanger, of Winslow.

Before raising her family, she worked at Keyes Fiber Company in Waterville, where she was the secretary to the president of the company. While raising her family, and once they were all in school, she returned to secretarial work at the Winslow High School Guidance Department where she worked for 19 years, retiring in 1985.

Helen was a longtime active member of St. John the Baptist / Corpus Christi Parish. She served as a St. John school board member for six years, a Eucharistic Minister, and worked on the church fair for many years. Her strong faith was a guiding influence throughout her life.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, and playing cards. She knitted many pairs of mittens, sweaters, and countless hats for her children and grandchildren. She volunteered at the Boy’s Club, with Literacy Volunteers, and at the St. John’s school library. She had enjoyed many winters in Florida with great friends, Florence Fortin, Pauline Susan, and her sisters, Rachel and Theresa.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Victor, in 1986, her oldest son, Stephen, in 1978, and her sisters, Monica (Smedberg), Rachel (Michaud), Theresa (Clark), Blanche (Iadarola), Bernadette and Simone (Religious Sisters of Mercy).

She is survived by her son Peter and his wife Mary of Bowdoinham, Maine, daughter Ann (Thomas) and her husband Jeff of Fayetteville, New York, son John and his wife Julie of Albion, Maine, and son Thomas and his wife Julie of Waterville, Maine. She also is survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, her sisters, Gemma (Theberge), Blandine (Alvey), and brothers, Claude and Dan.

Family was very important; some of her fondest memories are the many family gatherings at the camp at Pattee Pond. Beginning with gatherings with her family, her sisters and brothers and their families, and later, watching from her Adirondack chair at the top of the hill as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren learned to fish from the dock, and swim to the float. We will save a chair for you at the top of the hill. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Waterville. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the service will be limited with social distancing mask are required to be worn.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com Her family would like to thank Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and her brother, Dan, who brought her Holy Communion regularly, which meant so much to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen’s name to

Corpus Christi Parish

70 Pleasant Street

Waterville, Maine 04901

