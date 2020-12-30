WINTHROP – Alden Glenn Small, 85, of Winthrop died Dec. 23, 2020 with his wife, Priscilla by his side. He was born April 27, 1935, the son of Esther M. Small. He grew up in Farmington where he met the love of his life, Priscilla Edwards, at an early age. He attended Farmington schools then went on to the University of Maine at Orono (UMO) where he was a member of The Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated in 1957 with a Civil Engineering degree.

Alden and Priscilla were married Sept. 10, 1955 and spent most of the next 65 years in Winthrop where he was an active member of the community. Alden coached youth sports, was a past president of the Winthrop Lions Club and a past chair of the Winthrop School Building Committee and a longtime volunteer with the Maine Handicap Skiing Program and the Trek Across Maine. Alden was an active member of the Winthrop United Methodist Church since 1961 and was the long time treasurer.

After graduating from UMO, Alden began his distinguished 42-year career with the Maine Department of Transportation. He held positions of Highway Design Engineer, Engineer of Right of Way, Director of Maintenance and Operations, was Deputy Commissioner from 1984 until his retirement in 1996 and served as acting Commissioner. His professional affiliations included Board and Committee service for the Maine Better Transportation Association (MBTA) and participation in numerous committees for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Alden’s awards and recognitions included; a Maine State Police Special Award of Commendation, a Maine Transportation Achievement Award for Lifelong Service in Developing Maine’s Transportation System given by the MBTA and the David H. Stevens Award, given by the MDOT, in Recognition of Demonstrated Transportation Excellence.

Alden was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed playing bridge, skiing, hunting, golf and gardening. One of his greatest pleasures was attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting, theater and other events.

Alden was predeceased by his mother, Esther M. Small and Priscilla’s parents, Winston G. and Theona H. Edwards; and four aunts, Harriett “Hattie” Small, Ada McGee, Ernestine Campbell and Barbara Owens and three uncles, Clifton, Royal and Lester Small.

He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla and their three children, Galen Gene Small (Christy Foster) of Monmouth, Scott Alden Small (Jenny Misner Small) of Mount Vernon and Heidi Small McNinch (Bob) of Old Orchard Beach; grandchildren, Laura Small Li (Rob) of Cicero, N.Y., Mark Alden Small (Stacey Ool) of Epping N.H., Steven Edward Small of Saco, Cassidy Rose Small of Swanville, Thomas Winston Small of Monmouth and Emilie Crossman of Biddeford; great-grandchildren, Brandon Scott and Charlotte Christina Li of New York, and Ava Jennifer and Emma Catherine Small of New Hampshire.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers, from Renaissance Quality Home Care, who have provided exceptional care over the past 14 months.

A funeral / celebration of life will be held later, as allowed by the COVID pandemic.

A funeral / celebration of life will be held later, as allowed by the COVID pandemic.

