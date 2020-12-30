CLINTON – Leon W. Philbrick Jr., 79, died on Dec. 16, 2020, in Skowhegan.

Leon was born on July 9, 1941, the son of the late Leon and Doris Philbrick Sr. He grew up in Clinton and graduated from Glen Cove Christian Academy. He was employed by Pratt and Whitney; C and D Builders; Ethan Allen Furniture; and self-employed as L and C Property Inspections, LLC.

Leon enjoyed making wood crafts in his shop, going on trips to the Maine coast with a “kookie” picnic, and camping with his family. He loved spending time with his best friends, Harry and Donnice Finnemore and his sister, Loreta Hicks.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Philbrick of Clinton; son, Ray Philbrick and wife Teri of Clinton, daughter, Lisa Davis and husband Kevin of Clinton; two stepsons, Alan Kenney and wife Lori of Monmouth and Lance Kenney and wife Michelle of Fairfield; grandchildren, Mike Broccio and wife Jessica of Pennsylvania, Jessica Philbrick and her partner Dalton Myers of Pennsylvania, Tony Davis of Clinton, and Joshua Davis of Skowhegan; brother, Rev. Robert Philbrick and wife Joanne of Clinton, sister, Loreta Hicks of Clinton; great-grandchildren, Reece (9), Kylie (5), Raelyn (6), and Kayden (1-1/2); and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Doris Philbrick, father, Leon Philbrick Sr; and his first wife, Constance Philbrick.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Guest Book