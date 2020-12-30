WINDSOR – Margaret Urquhart MacMunn 91, passed away at her home in Windsor on Dec. 23, 2020. She was born on Dec. 20, 1929 in Lynn, Mass. to Andrew and Margaret Parker Urquhart.

Rita, as she liked to be called, belonged to the Rebecca’s and Eastern Star when she resided in Saugus, Mass. for many years before moving to Washington, Maine in 1976. She then enjoyed belonging to the Ladies’ Guild and the Grange. Lately she has belonged to the Senior’s Club in Coopers Mills. She loved making crafts and helping out in all the events they had.

She was most happy with her family and friends gathered around her kitchen table, eating, having coffee, or playing games.

Survivors are her sisters, Marjorie (twin) O’Blenes of Salisbury, Mass. and Ann Higgins of Palermo; son, Alan and Jeanette of Washington; grandsons, Christopher and wife Jennifer of Jensen Beach, Fla. and Jim and Heather of Waltham, Mass., granddaughter, Angelika and husband Jordan Freeman of Windsor. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Urquhart; husband Benjamin MacMunn; son Steven; and grandson Craig.

A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book