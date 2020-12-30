FAIRFIELD – Randy J. Mathieu, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020 at the home of Gary Warren (uncle) in Fairfield. He was the son of Gary Mathieu and the late Barbara A. Mathieu.Randy was born Jan. 21, 1977 in Waterville. He grew up in Winslow and attended Winslow schools. He graduated from Winslow High School class of 1995. He attended the University of Maine in Orono. He loved baseball and the Red Sox. He was a member of the 1993 Winslow State Championship Football team.Randy lived in San Marcos, Texas for a few years then moved back to Maine. He then worked various jobs with the disabled until now.Her is survived by his dad Gary L. Mathieu, stepmom Jeanne; brothers Michael of Portland, Tenn., Todd (wife Ashley); stepbrothers, Stefan and Darin Kervin; nieces Emery, Cassidy and Isaiah of Waterville; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara A. Mathieu; grandparents Jeanette and Eugene Warren, Roland and Blanche Mathieu; and uncle Robert (Hobby) Mathieu.A private graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Francis Cemetery on Grove Street in Waterville.

