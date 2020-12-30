Although officials projected that the United States would be able to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 11.4 million doses had been sent to states and only about 2.1 million people had received the vaccine’s first dose.

While officials have cautioned that a delay in reporting vaccinations means that the tally is almost certainly an undercount, the number of inoculations stands at only a fraction of predicted levels.

Gustave Perna, who oversees vaccine distribution for the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, apologized earlier this month for a “miscommunication” that caused states to receive far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than they had expected.

In a live-streamed address, Biden said the Trump team’s plan to distribute and administer the vaccines “is falling behind, far behind.”

“If it continues to move as it is now, it’s going to take years — not months — to vaccinate the American people,” Biden said.

He pledged to ramp up the pace of vaccinations to 1 million per day, aiming for 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his presidency. He said he would “move heaven and earth” to get it done.

“This will take more time than anyone would like and more time than the promises from the Trump administration have suggested,” Biden said. “This is going to be the greatest operational challenge we have ever faced as a nation, but we’re going to get it done.”

Questioned Tuesday about the pace of vaccinations, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, acknowledged the lag and said he was cautiously optimistic that vaccinations would pick up momentum to reach previously projected levels.

“The people who are responsible for it are really on it,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN. “The question is: Are they going to be able to get back to the pace that we set early on?”

LA hospitals switch to ‘crisis care,’ allowing them to ration treatment

SAN FRANCISCO — California’s top health official says hospitals in hard-hit Los Angeles County are turning to “crisis care” and bracing for the coronavirus surge to worsen in the new year.

Dr. Mark Ghaly’s comment came Tuesday as he extended strict stay-home orders in areas where intensive care units have few beds.

Ghaly says Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley have virtually no ICU capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. He says some overwhelmed hospitals don’t have space to unload ambulances or get oxygen to patients who can’t breathe.

The state’s “crisis care” guidelines allow for rationing treatment when staff, medicine and supplies are in short supply.

California reported more than 31,000 new coronavirus infections Tuesday and 242 deaths. Nearly 25,000 people in the state have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Tokyo experiencing biggest virus surge of pandemic

TOKYO — Tokyo’s surge in infections is bigger than earlier waves, Gov. Yuriko Koike has told reporters as the Japanese capital reported 944 new cases, its second highest since the pandemic began.

Koike urged residents to stay home during the New Year holidays, saying that “the infections can turn explosive anytime.”

She called her request a last-ditch effort to slow infections without requiring another state of emergency.

COVID task force experts said nearly three-quarters of the 4,000 beds currently available in Tokyo are full and all beds could be full within two weeks unless the people reduce their activities immediately.

