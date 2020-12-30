UNITY — Regional School Unit 3 announced Wednesday that two individuals associated with the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals, members of the same household, are associated with Mount View Elementary School and Mount View High School, RSU 3 Superintendent Charles Brown wrote in a letter to the community.

These cases bring the total number of infections associated with the district during the school year to six. There was one case previously announced during the school’s winter vacation. RSU 3 has eight schools with students from the towns of Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Montville, Troy, Unity and Waldo.

This news comes after Brown announced his desire for the RSU 3 Return to School Committee to meet immediately following the break to reassess its plans. The district planned on transitioning to learning four days a week.

“It is our hope to continue moving forward with 4 day/week learning, but understand that we can’t control the pandemic and its impact on our plans,” Brown wrote. “We will do our best to communicate any changes with plenty of time for families to plan.”

