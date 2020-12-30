The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen recently received a $10,000 donation from Kennebec Savings Bank to assist with start-up costs for the new nonprofit.

The organization was established after the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen closed its doors after 40 years of operation. In partnership with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, the soup kitchen now provides hot, nutritious meals at least twice per week from four accessible locations throughout Waterville. In the future, the soup kitchen plans to launch a $5 million campaign to acquire a property of their own and create an endowment fund, according to a news release from Kennebec Savings Bank.

“We purchase most of the staples we use in making and providing our homemade Meals-To-Go,” said Aline Poulin, president of the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, according to the release. “The cost of food today is very high and it affects our bottom line. The generous donation from Kennebec Savings Bank will allow us to concentrate more on the quality of our services without having to worry about where the funding to cover next month’s distribution to those in need will come from.”

“The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is working to fulfill an important need in the greater Waterville community,” said Andrew Silsby, president and CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank, according to the release. “Through this donation, we want to help ensure that WASK is well-positioned to provide hope and comfort to those that need it most through these challenging winter months.”

Kennebec Savings Bank has launched several initiatives to support nonprofits from across sectors during the pandemic. This has included $60,000 in relief funds through its Catalyst Grant program, seed grants for relief funds to two local United Way organizations, and over $125,000 to local food pantries, clothing banks, and fuel assistance programs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: