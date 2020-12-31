UNION — Shawn Laatsch, director of the Versant Power Astronomy Center and Jordon Planetarium at the University of Maine, will take participants on a guided tour of the winter night sky and discuss the use of binoculars and telescopes for stargazing during the next Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Binoculars, Telescopes and the Deep Sky will be held Jan. 6.

This program also is designed to offer information about the Vose Library telescope donated by Cornerstones of Science that will be available for patrons to borrow in the future.

To reserve a spot, call the library at 207-785-4733 or email [email protected] by 3 p.m. on the date of the program. The library director will email a personal invitation and a password to attend.

The library, at 392 Common Road, offers curbside pick up services.

