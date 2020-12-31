Town of Wayne Selectboard chairperson Don Welsh presented the Wayne Cane to Lincoln F. Ladd on Dec. 22 at his residence, “Sunshine Hill” in Wayne. Ladd is the eldest living resident in Wayne, according to a news release from the Town of Wayne.

According to the release, the now-defunct Boston Post newspaper distributed walking canes to more than 700 New England towns. There is no historical record that the Town of Wayne ever had a Boston Post Cane to be awarded to the town’s eldest citizen, the Jennings family donated the Wayne Cane for that purpose.

Ladd was born on May 22, 1926, to George and Helen Ladd of Brooklyn, New York. His father and grandfather purchased land on Wilson Pond in 1926 to eventually become “Camp Ladd.” Lincoln and his family, which included his brothers George and Robert, came to Wayne every summer while he grew up and enjoyed camp life with his grandparents, uncles, aunts, and 14 cousins. His four children – John, Sarah, Gillian and Sharon – continue to visit the camp every summer with their families.

Lincoln served in the Navy during World War II as a fire controlman on LSM 201. Lincoln and his LSM 201 were present at Iwo Jima. He is a graduate of Brown University and earned graduate degrees from the University of Virginia and Duke University.

Lincoln’s parents moved to Wayne permanently in 1955. Lincoln later followed his parent’s move to Wayne. He purchased the house built on Morrison Heights Road by George Richardson for Thaddeus Hyatt, and he named it “Sunshine Hill.” He lives there with his wife, Gloria.

In his role as the coordinator of the English and Foreign Language Department, Lincoln hired many of the original teachers of Maranacook High School. He retired from teaching high school English in 1987. After his retirement at Maranacook High School, he continued to teach English literature at University of Maine Farmington and at University of Maine Augusta Senior College, where he was a founding member, according to the release.

He has served and continues to serve on numerous local community organizations committees, including the Library Board of Trustees, the Ladd Recreation Center Board, Kennebec Land Trust Advisory Board, and Wayne Community Church. Also, he is a Trustee Emeritus of Bates College and Maine Public Broadcasting, according to the release.

Lincoln also is director and past president of the Helen and George Ladd Charitable Corporation, which has funded many worthwhile projects throughout the community. Most significantly, it is the Ladd Recreation Center established by his parents and the Wayne Elementary School — Local History and Natural History Program. Lincoln and his brothers George and Robert donated the Gott Pasture to the Kennebec Land Trust. Both Lincoln and Gloria are big supporters of the Land Trust programs, including Lyceums and Annual Stewards’ meetings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: