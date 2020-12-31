BURNHAM – Daniel E. Emery, 69, passed away at home Dec. 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1951 in Dexter, a son of Ernest and Ruth (Tardy) Emery.

He married the love of his life Diane Emery in 1973 while serving in the U. S. Air Force from 1971 to 1977. Daniel worked as a lobster boat fisherman with his dad, at SAS, Penobscot Poultry, Pine Valley Lumber Company, Asplundh Tree Service and retired from Marden’s. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, fishing, sitting by the lake, scratch tickets and hanging out at Patterson’s. He was a member of the Unity V.F.W.

Daniel is survived by two loving sons, Daniel Emery, Don Emery and wife Amanda; three loving grandchildren, Ethan, Milo and Autumn; two sisters, Sandra Gurney and Darlene Starrett.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Diane Emery of 45 years, and sister Shirley Armstrong.

There will be a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, Newport. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

Guest Book