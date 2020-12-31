JACKMAN – Judy was born in March of 1962, the daughter of Nelson and Cecelia Hussey of Seboeis, Maine who raised Judy in Howland, Maine. She died Dec. 16, 2020. Judy graduated from Penobscot Valley High School in 1980. She married the love of her life, Ricky Messer, of Concord, Maine on June 21, 1986. They built their life and raised their son Daniel in Jackman,Judy had many careers and often worked 2 plus jobs, but she mostly loved her final career at SAD 12 in the cafeteria. She greatly missed the students and staff upon retiring early for health reasons.She is survived by her husband of 34 years Ricky and their son Daniel of Jackman; her father-in-law Ellingford “Buggy” Messer of Concord; two sisters April Avery of Argyle and Cheryl Baillargeon (with life partner Larry “JR” Coburn) of Howland, two brothers, Hugh Hussey of Passadumkeag and David Hussey of Howland, brother-in-law Charles Messer (with wife Tammy) of Moscow, Maine and sister-in-law Danette Messer of Moscow; special uncle Barry Hussey of Jackman and several other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents Nelson and Cecelia Hussey of Howland, mother-in-law Priscilla Messer of Concord; brothers-in-law Michael Messer of Moscow and James “Jimmy” Messer of Concord; as well as a niece Andrea Messer of Moscow.A celebration of Judy’s life will be held in the spring by close friends and family.

